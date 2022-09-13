The Gem Hotel is up for the coveted title of Regional Hotel of the Year, as part of the AHA NSW Awards for Excellence.
The hotel will be going up against 16 other venues from around the state, including Public House Albury and the Camden Valley Inn among others.
General manager Tim Olivero said that it was a huge feat, particularly after years of renovations. The 2022 awards are the first time they've been held since the Gem was renovated.
"It's been a four-year project from inception," Mr Olivero said.
He added that the regions had a lot of promise but that a lot of hotels didn't go that extra mile, and he viewed that as the difference.
"I think the regions are strong, there's a lot of potential but there are places that are a little underdone."
"To be honest, I think the Gem Hotel is one of the better I've seen ... There aren't too many like it, the owners have put a lot of time, energy and money into it."
Mr Olivero added that hiring good employees was key to success.
"You can build a five-star facility, but you always need people to run it."
In addition to the Regional Hotel of the Year award, Executive Chef of the Bull and Bell restaurant chef Anthony Fullerton is looking forward to his candidacy for Regional Chef of the Year along with the restaurant itself being up as Best Restaurant.
"The best restaurant is the one I really want, because that's all of NSW and includes Sydney, it's not a regional one," Mr Fullerton said.
He added that he felt good about the competition, and was confident that they'd do well - if not win.
"I think we've got a good product. With the concept alone of what we do, we'll be up there so there's a possibility."
"We use local ingredients, we try to buy everything from a 300km radius. We support the local businesses, they support us - that's what makes the restaurant successful."
Mr Fullerton was especially hopeful that a victory would help put regional food and accommodation on the map and remind people that high-quality dining isn't just for the cities.
Mr Olivero said that the next to climb the ladder would be The Area, which he also manages.
"We've got big plans, so stay tuned."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
