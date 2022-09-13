The Area News
Subscriber

The Gem Hotel is competing with 16 others to be crowned Regional Hotel of the Year - along with its chef

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Olivero behind the bar at the Gem Hotel. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Gem Hotel is up for the coveted title of Regional Hotel of the Year, as part of the AHA NSW Awards for Excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.