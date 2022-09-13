Giddying up for rodeo return

Yee-haw, cowboys and cowgirls!
Riders are saddling up for the Pro Rodeo this weekend, offering a night of entertainment and excitement for families in Griffith. The rodeo takes off at 3.30pm on September 17 at Griffith Showgrounds.
The event will kick off with the junior competition, before a designated 'Cowkids hour' at 5pm, offering a chance for younger enthusiasts to get hands-on with ropes and other rodeo equipment - even attempting to ride a mini bucking dummy if they're bold enough - before the main event at 6.30.
The main event will encompass all the classics including roping, barrel racing, steer rides and of course, bull riding.
Nicole McDonald, who organises the event, said that they were emphasising making the event family-friendly and ensuring kids can enjoy the whole adventure.
"It's fantastic. We're really looking forward to the rodeo, it's been a long time coming," she said.
"It's just a great family event. We've got plenty of amusements and plenty of food - we have young children ourselves so it's important to us that the kids get in and get to see plenty. They have a really good night."
IN OTHER NEWS
She added that plans to bring rodeo back to town had been made even before COVID, but the pandemic had thrown a spanner in the works.
"We wanted to bring it back even before COVID. We're super excited to be back rodeoing in Griffith."
The Griffith rodeo is the first in a buckle series of events, with the buckle going to the highest earner over the five events in the set.
Ms McDonald said she was hoping to see the rodeo become an annual event for Griffith, and highlighted a few of her own favourite events to watch.
"I always love watching the bucking horses - It's always something really spectacular to watch. Of course, you can't go past the bull ride for all the thrills and spills," she said.
More information and tickets are available through www.m5rodeo.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.