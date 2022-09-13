Shadow transport minister Jenny Aitchison has taken aim at a broken promise from the 2019 election to upgrade regional roads.
Sam Farraway, the current NSW Minister for Regional Transport, was questioned on an election promise to reclassify and transfer 15,000 kilometres of roads - begrudgingly admitting that at present, exactly zero kilometres have been completed.
The promise made by the Liberal-National Coalition is yet to be fulfilled after three years, something Ms Aitchison has taken to heart and consistently brought up as a priority.
Ms Aitchison recently met with Griffith councillors and Member for Murray Helen Dalton to talk about transport in Griffith as part of a series of regional round-table discussions - noting at the time the same promises and lack of follow-through.
RELATED
During the discussion in town, Ms Aitchison foreshadowed taking the Coalition to task regarding the promise to reclassify the roads and suggested that it could be used to pork-barrel resources into their electorates similarly to the now-infamous 2019 'sports rorts;' Ms Aitchison said they needed a wholesale approach.
"It's all well and good to say 'this is a red seat, this is a blue seat, this is a yellow seat' but they all go together so if you're not looking at that strategic lens, it's a real problem for communities," she explained at the time.
She noted again that Mr Farraway didn't outline the criteria used to decide which roads would be reclassified or transferred.
READ MORE
"This was a "magic pudding" election promise. Every Nationals and Liberal candidate could point to a potential road in their electorate which could be eligible for reclassification or transfer, and the Government still, nearly four years later, hasn't transferred as single one of them," she said.
"What's worse, after numerous questions transport bureaucrats were unable to even confirm a dollar or kilometre figure for the policy in 2022-23 and over the forward estimates. For a signature promise, this is astounding."
Ms Aitchison said it was an example of the state government prioritising the cities over regional NSW.
"One thing is for sure, under this government, 'business as usual' is putting the city before the regions, every time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.