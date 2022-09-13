Hanwood will be looking to make the most of a second chance after they fell in extra time to Junee Jaguars at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
The minor premiers were able to take the lead with goals to Johane Oberholzer, seeing the Hanwood side holding a 2-1 advantage heading into the dying stages.
The Junee side was able to rally late and find the crucial goal that sent the game into extra time.
Again, Hanwood was able to take the lead this time when Imogen Zuccato found the back of the net but again, the Junee side were undeterred.
The Jaguars scored three straight goals to advance straight into the Leonard Cup grand final.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato knows where his side will need to improve heading into the preliminary final this weekend.
"It just came down to us not finishing our chances, and that is something that we are going to need to work on," he said.
"Kicking balls straight to the goalkeeper was our biggest fault. I think we missed Alana Marando in the middle, she didn't play on the weekend, and we were missing that little bit of composure in the middle, but in the end, it came down to our finishing and not getting the ball in the back of the net when we should have."
Zuccato was hopeful that Marando would be able to return this weekend.
The Hanwood coach paid credit to the Junee side, who were a step ahead of his side for most of the game.
"It was a back and forth, and a lot of it was played in the middle of the park," he said.
"They were just one step quicker than us most of the time and were quicker to the ball. From there, they were able to take control, and a couple of long balls from them saw them make breaks, and they finished them."
With the strong regular season performances seeing Hanwood take the minor premiership, they are afforded the second chance where they will take on Cootamundra.
The Strikers kept their season alive with a 2-1 win over Young after extra time.
"We are expecting another tough game. They have really stepped it up over the last couple of months and have improved their game," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
