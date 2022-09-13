NSW is celebrating the vital work done by foster carers, with a number of campaigns across the state celebrating Foster Care Week.
In Griffith, local cafe Bertoldos is honouring the work with customised coffee cups and posters advertising fostering agency CareSouth - in an effort to encourage more to take up the mantle of foster parenting.
Darren Gibbs has been a foster parent for almost 15 years, and says that it's one of the 'most rewarding things he's ever done'. He estimated that he'd fostered around 50 kids come through the house.
"Sometimes it's eight hours, sometimes it's eight months."
Mr Gibbs said that fostering could definitely pose its fair share of challenges, but the work involved paid off when, sometimes many years later, he sees kids that he cared for thriving around town.
"Teenagers are teenagers, there are challenges whether they're your blood or not. Some of the kids come with trauma, and we're trained as carers to know how to try and deal with those things but it can be challenging at times."
CareSouth Team Leader Joel McIntyre said the months of training and checks was out of necessity - nobody wants to see a kid matched with the wrong carer - prompting a lot of work in matching carers with children along with the training.
"We definitely give them a lot of trauma-informed training, explain what trauma looks like. We have amazing clinical staff that help give refreshers to help understand it," Mr McIntyre said.
He emphasised that CareSouth was committed to providing support to foster carers throughout the entire process, along with a team of specialists who can help with more targeted issues that might arise.
"You don't have to do it all on your own, you can come to us."
With a rising need for more foster carers, Mr Gibbs had some advice to share for any prospective foster carers - but emphasised that a lot would be covered in training.
"My advice is to do a bit of respite training first - see how it works."
"It's not for everyone, and different carers want different things. Some people would prefer babies, some would prefer teenagers ... I'm no super parent, the kids just need someone to listen to them and look out for them," he explained.
"I think you have to be caring and understanding, just be there for the kids and be willing to listen. Having that compassion - things are hard for them ... You can be as nice as possible, and you might not get that back."
Mr Gibbs said that going forward, he'd probably be taking in less children himself and instead focus on assisting with training and providing support for newer carers.
CareSouth in Griffith is located at 104-106 Yambil Street, and Mr McIntyre urged those interested to get in touch at 1300 554 260.
