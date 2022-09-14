YENDA YARNS: Good luck Blueheelers, swap meet this Sunday

Group 20 Preliminary Finals last weekend saw Yenda participate in three games.
Our under 16s won and will now join our reserve grade side in this weekend's grand finals. Unfortunately our under 18s and league tag sides were unable to win. Both teams are coached by Yenda identities. Reserve grade by James Dole and Kyle McGlashan. Under 16s by Shamus Brady and Sam Loaloadravu.
Congratulations to all teams and come and support them at SolarMad Stadium this Sunday.
This Sunday the Yenda Diggers Club are holding their first Swap Meet and Show and Shine, at the club and the sport oval of St Therese Catholic School. Gates open from 7am. Almost 90 stalls and breakfast and lunch provided by the club.
Griffith Spring Fest is happening for most of October, Sally Jones is opening Yambiana. The garden is flourishing with the soil enriched by Wormtech compost and abundant rain. Yenda residents in particular are invited to visit during the garden festival to enjoy the legacy of one of their own, Pat Jones, born Patricia Farley to Yenda residents Brian and Daisy Farley in 1921.
Yenda Rotary is holding Salami Competition Festa lunch on October 18 at the Diggers Club. Tickets available at Yenda Fruit and Case, the Diggers Club and Yenda Post Office. Enter now by calling John Strano 0427 487 491.
Under the umbrella of Yenda Rotary, approval has been given for a mural to be painted on the tennis club wall. I am wondering if anyone can confirm who design the township of Yenda. We will also be looking for sponsors and volunteers. In the near future we be holding a get together to discuss the project.
