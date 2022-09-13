The Group 20 League Tag grand final has been locked in, and it will be the two best sides in the competition facing off looking to add another piece of silverware to their collection on Sunday afternoon.
The Black and Whites had secured their passage through to the grand final with a win in the major semi-final against Leeton, with the Greens able to secure their shot at redemption with a commanding victory over the Yenda Blueheelers in the preliminary final.
The Greens were able to make a fast start with Kate Cooper getting over in just the second minute, and it started a run that proved to be match-deciding.
Four tries in the space of 11 minutes, with a double to Jess Morton and one to Elli Gill, had the Greens out to a 24-0 lead after just 13 minutes.
Grace Evans pushed the margin out further just before the break after she got over in the corner, while Yenda was able to open their account right on halftime when Bethany Piva found her way through the Leeton defence to make it 28-6 at the break.
It was a quieter start to the second half, with the Greens first across after the break when Kayla Frazer was able to break into a gap in the Yenda defence to all but wrap up the Leeton side's position in the grand final.
Morton put a grubber in behind the Yenda defence before toeing it ahead and was able to dive on the ball just before it went over the deadball line to complete her hat-trick.
Right on the full-time siren, Evans was able to put the icing on the cake with her second of the afternoon to send Leeton through to the grand final with a 44-6 victory over the Blueheelers.
