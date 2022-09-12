After less than ideal preparation for the first round of finals, Griffith FC was able to put the off-field difficulties behind them as they travelled to Canberra.
Both sides were facing elimination, and it was a mixed bag with one side progressing and one side ending their 2022 season.
The under-14s were able to put their best foot forward with a victory over Radford College.
It was a tense affair with neither side able to make a breakthrough in regulation, and the game was headed to extra time.
It was Griffith FC who were able to find the back of the net in the extra period with Beau Wikitera making the crucial breakthrough to send Griffith FC into the preliminary final.
They will take on Gungahlin United after they fell 2-0 to Canberra Olympic in the qualifying final.
It wasn't to be for the under 13s as they fell to a 3-0 defeat in their elimination final against Canberra Olympic.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
