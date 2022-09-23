LETTERS: Thanks to Salami Festival supporters

On behalf of the Griffith La Festa Del Salsicce de Salami better known as the Salami Festival, I wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the following without whose help the festival would not be such a success. First and foremost, our major sponsors, Casella Family Brands and Leo Franco Motors. To John and Leo, a huge thank you for your moral and financial support. It was good to know that you were there for support.
Also, to our minor sponsors, Real Juice Factory, Mia Casa, Griffith City Council to their staff both at Pioneer Park and the tourist information centre, and for allowing us to use this venue, Geoff Bortolin from MIA Party Hire for all the marquees, tables, chairs and extras. To Anthony and Paulette Catanzariti for arranging and numbering the seats.
To the Yoogali Club for all their catering on Sunday and for the use of their premise on Saturday for the judging. To all the wineries in the region who donated wine for the Sunday lunch. To Jim Callipari for the fruit on the table and Real Juice Factory for the juice.
To Annalisa Surian, Miriam Pasin and their countless helpers for the lovely crostoli we enjoyed on Sunday. These ladies also did a fantastic job in the kitchen and ensured that everyone had a fantastic feed. To Ferruccio Fattore and his helpers for manning the barbecue all day. To our salami slicers on Sunday morning and Ross and Rosemarie Patane for the use of their premises.
To Chris Quinn from Baiada Poultry for their donation of chicken pieces. Thank you also to Amanti for their supply of coffee and to the Coro Club for the service of alcohol. To Vika and her team of waitresses for their outstanding service on the day together with our ushers, parking attendants and security.
To Joe Staltare, Jim Salvestro Dr Jaya and Frank Wilson from the band Kactus and their guests who kept us all entertained. Also special thanks for helping us with guests on both Saturday and Sunday, to Gabriel Wood from St Vincent's Hospital and Gianna Zilliotto of Casella Wines, as always our special guest John Mangos for a fantastic job as master of ceremonies.
Mention also to our 24 judges, scorers, slicers and ushers at the judging on Saturday morning and a big thank you to all the media outlets, print, radio and television whether local, metro or interstate.
Lastly and most importantly, to the Committee of the Griffith Italian Museum and Cultural Centre for their help in organising this event, especially Nigel Ippoliti. Without Nigel, this event would not be such a success.
If I have missed someone, or an organisation, I apologise and thank them and we hope to see you all again next year.
Engineering company GHD has prepared a report on the potential impacts of water risks in coming decades, and has also identified a number of potential solutions, including desalination.
It predicts desalination will be "crucial" in easing water stress for coastal cities.
But what is the point of having a desalination plant if it is not used?
A desalination plant was built in Adelaide at massive cost to the nation's taxpayers.
Unfortunately, the South Australian Government has identified that it is cheaper to use water from upstream storage dams, ignoring the fact that this water must travel more than 2000 kilometres and as a result there are significant transmission losses along the way.
Additionally, the excessive flows to supply this water to Adelaide are contributing to riverbank damage and European carp proliferation.
GHD Australian water market leader Lindsey Brown says governments have a key role to play in managing the transition to better water management methods.
A sensible first step would be demanding the SA Government fully utilise its desalination plant, so more water is available for our environment and food growing.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.