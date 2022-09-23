LETTERS: Thanks to Salami Festival supporters

On behalf of the Griffith La Festa Del Salsicce de Salami better known as the Salami Festival, I wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the following without whose help the festival would not be such a success. First and foremost, our major sponsors, Casella Family Brands and Leo Franco Motors. To John and Leo, a huge thank you for your moral and financial support. It was good to know that you were there for support.