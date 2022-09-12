Operation Fume nabs three in Griffith

Police in Griffith cracked down on drunk-drivers and drugs as part of a statewide crackdown.
Operation Fume, a statewide targeting of drug and alcohol driving took place over the weekend and into Monday morning - with police distributing over 3000 traffic infringements and 223 people caught driving while under the influence after conducting almost 12,000 roadside tests.
Three of those people caught were in Griffith.
A 29-year-old female was charged with a mid-range PCA after being pulled over just after 1am on September 12. The woman was subjected to an RBT that indicated a positive reading for alcohol, and was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station.
Her license was immediately suspended, and she was issued with a notice to attend court at a later date.
A 24-year-old male was caught similarly on September 10, at around 2.00 in the morning. He recorded a low-range PCA - so while his license was suspended and he was issued an infringement notice, he will not face court.
Finally, a 43-year-old male was pulled over later on September 10 at 11pm. A random drug test showed positive readings for illicit drugs, with a further sample sent for testing.
A check revealed that the man was unlicensed, and he was charged with that along with driving under the influence of drugs.
Police emphasised that while the operation was over, they would still be out on the roads and conducting roadside drug and alcohol tests.
"If you're gonna drive with drugs in your system, police are out there conducting tests - not just for the operation, but always. There is a high chance you'll be caught," a spokesman said.
