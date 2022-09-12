The Area News
Weekend crackdown on driving catches three drivers in Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:04am, first published 2:00am
Operation Fume nabs three in Griffith

Police in Griffith cracked down on drunk-drivers and drugs as part of a statewide crackdown.

