For the first time since 2019, the GDFA have completed a season, and a premiership has been awarded, with Yoogali FC taking out the silverware.
It was the battle between the two sides who were inseparable on the table, with West Griffith taking out the minor premiership with a two-goal superior goal difference.
The two sides met in the qualifying final, and it was the West Griffith side who were able to advance straight into the grand final with a 2-1 victory, while Yoogali FC had to see off an interclub battle in the preliminary as they came away 6-3 winners.
It was an even match for their first half, with neither side able to make the breakthrough as they entered halftime level at nil-all.
Yoogali FC was able to find a way past the West Griffith keeper with 20 minutes to go as the league second-leading goal scorer Michael Perre was able to find the back of the net.
That lead was streched out to 2-0 when Michael Montagner was able to scorer from out wide after his free kick looped over the Wests keeper and found it's way into the top corner.
Life was breathed into the game late as Wests managed to find the back of the net in the dying stages, but as much as they tried, they couldn't find the equaliser that would have forced the game into extra time.
In the over 35s, Yoogali SC was able to come the long way around to pick up the premiership with a 1-0 victory over Griffith City.
It was a tight affair in the women's 9s as Griffith City Crushers Green and Yoogali FC were inseparable, and it came down to penalties which Griffith City won 4-2.
