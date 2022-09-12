The Area News
Subscriber

Yoogali FC defeat West Griffith to claim Griffith District Football Association first grade premiership

By Liam Warren
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:32am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since 2019, the GDFA have completed a season, and a premiership has been awarded, with Yoogali FC taking out the silverware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.