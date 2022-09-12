There were some great scores in the stableford played by 17 women last Wednesday. Cherie Eade won division 1 (0-26) with 37 pts, while Lesley Bock continued her good form with 35 pts.
Shirley Carter won division 2 with 38 pts, followed by Dorian Radue (37 pts). The ball comp. went to 32 pts. Eleven women braved the wild weather last Saturday for a single stableford.
Dorian Radue scored an admirable 35 points, showing she can play well under both tough and fine conditions in the one week, followed by Ellen McMaster on 34 pts.
The ball comp. went to a lowly 24 pts. The first two rounds of the club championships take place next weekend 17/18 September, with the final two rounds on the following weekend. There will be 3 divisions, which will be determined once entries are finalised.
Presentations will take place at the conclusion play at the clubhouse, all welcome. The championships are generously sponsored by Dom's Motors. The player with the best overall nett score will be awarded the Margaret James Memorial Trophy, kindly sponsored by Byron James.
