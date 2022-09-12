The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf Report September 12

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:32am, first published 1:56am
There were some great scores in the stableford played by 17 women last Wednesday. Cherie Eade won division 1 (0-26) with 37 pts, while Lesley Bock continued her good form with 35 pts.

