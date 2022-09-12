Legacy of duty unlikely to be matched

While it has long been fashionable to mock Sir Robert Menzies's famous words about Queen Elizabeth II: "I did but see her passing by. And yet I love her till I die", as an example of obsequious Anglophilia, that sentiment is being echoed around the globe by the millions of people.
As the second Elizabethan age draws to a close it is timely to reflect that this remarkable woman, who was not born to rule but was conscripted to the monarchy, was far more than a figurehead.
She was a witness to history, an inspiration to the world, and a unifying force whose greatest legacy was the transformation of the British Empire into the Commonwealth family of 56 nations.
Menzies had quoted the words of 16th century poet Thomas Ford during his welcome to the monarch in 1963.
Less often quoted are his words affirming the role of the monarchy within the Westminster system and its contribution to preserving liberty and stability.
Queen Elizabeth was not here as the British Monarch but as the Queen of Australia; a role she took very seriously.
Her 70-year reign spanned one of the most tumultuous and incident-filled periods in recorded history.
During World War II she had served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps as a driver and, in 1940, made her first radio broadcast.
A wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth was as devoted to her family as to duty.
King Charles III comes to the throne at an age when most people have long since retired.
While it remains to be seen how he will rise to the challenge, it is widely acknowledged he has a very different style to his famously impartial mother who knew the monarchy must, at the very most, influence rather than direct and lead.
While the new King's long-standing public advocacy on the environment and climate change have been welcome and appropriate while he was the Prince of Wales, he now has to balance this against the risk of being seen as politically aligned with those tempted to claim his endorsement.
While the world mourns, many will be wondering what the next decade will bring for the monarchy.
