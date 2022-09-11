The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood defeat Lake Albert to advance to Pascoe Cup grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood is the first side into the Pascoe Cup grand final after a 2-1 victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.