Hanwood is the first side into the Pascoe Cup grand final after a 2-1 victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.
The minor premiers were able to take the lead with just 15 minutes gone in the first half as Josh De Rossi was able to capitalise on some good interplay with a classy finish.
Lake Albert was able find their way back into the game in the second half, but as time wound down, Hanwood was able to hit the front once more.
Hanwood was able to work the ball well out wide, and after getting the ball into the box, Chaise Donetto was able to find the back of the net and hand his side the spot in the first-grade decider inside regulation time.
Coach Jason Bertacco was pleased with his side's performance as they ticked off another goal in the 2022 season.
"When we knew we were in a position to get the minor premiership, that was an objective, then finishing the regular season undefeated that was another one," he said.
"We set the goal this week of making the grand final, and the boys have done it."
Despite being pleased with his side's efforts, he knows that their finishing needs to improve.
"The one negative, and it probably has been for the last couple of weeks for us, is going forward," he said.
"We missed countless opportunities to put the game away early on. In saying that, their keeper pulled off some great saves as well. We just have to work on that because it is those chances in finals that can come back to bite."
Hanwood will await the winner of the preliminary final between Leeton and Lake Albert.
