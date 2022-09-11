The DPC Roosters have held off Leeton in Group 20 reserve grade to secure a grand final berth.
After a physical start to the game, it was the Roosters who were able to strike first as Dillon Bartter found his way over, but the lead was short-lived as after a break from Tyler Dunn, Jake McGregor scored under the post to lock the scores up.
McGregor scored a second only moments later after a mistake from the Roosters to see Leeton take a 12-6 lead into the break.
Four minutes into the second half, the Roosters pulled back to within two points after Kane Simpson got over and were able to take a 14-12 lead six minutes later when Gage Grace got over.
With two minutes remaining, Bartter was able to get over for his second and send the Roosters into the grand final against Yenda with an 18-12 win.
Things went from bad to worse for the Greens as Dylan Frazer was sent off in the final play of the game for dissent.
