The first-grade preliminary final went right down to the wire, but it was the DPC Roosters who were able to book their spot in the decider next weekend.
The Roosters were able to make the best possible start against the Black and Whites, with Ben Jeffery getting over with just five minutes gone.
Jeffery them combined with Josh Veivers to send his five-eighth through before Veivers put through a chip kick that was dived on by Billy Robb to extend their lead to 12-0.
The Black and Whites were able to make a breakthrough just after the halfway mark of the first half when Gospel Toru dived over, but the Roosters hit back with seven minutes remaining in the first half when Joe Peato crossed in the corner.
Both sides were reduced to 12 late in the first half when Veivers and Black and Whites' co-coach Uafu Lavaka were sent to the sin bin, and the Roosters took a 16-6 lead into the break.
Jonathan Sila and Peato combined early in the second half to push the lead out to 16 points, but the Black and Whites weren't going down without a fight.
Ben Watts and Ronald Bamblett were able to get over, and with 24 minutes remaining, it was a four-point game.
Adam McCann was able to get over, but again the Panthers hit back, this time through Stephen Broome.
An error in judgement by the Black and Whites all but killed their chances as they allowed a Veivers bomb to bounce, and Jeffery was on hand to score his second of the game.
With two minutes left, Sehmmy Tawake crossed, but it was too little too late, and despite the attempts of a miracle play after the siren, the Roosters held on to take a 32-28 win.
While happy, Roosters coach Ben Jeffery knows his side still has improvements to make.
"We kept edging in front. We just couldn't put them away," he said.
"We made a few errors, and they have some big boys who march down the middle of the field in that second half, and they were becoming tough to hand.
"It wasn't perfect, but it was better than last week, so hopefully, we can go away and fix a few little things."
The Roosters will be sweating on the fitness of Guy Thompson, who came from the field in the late stages of the game with a hamstring injury.
