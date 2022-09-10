The Area News
Subscriber

Group 20 preliminary finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 10 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The equation is a simple on for the Group 20 sides heading to Solar Mad Stadium today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.