Yoogali SC's first-grade Capital Premier League season ended in defeat as they hosted Queanbeyan City at Wade Park on Saturday.
Two goals in the opening 10 minutes saw the City side able to make the best possible start for their side after catching out a slow starting Yoogali SC side.
It was a high scoring opening 20 minutes, and Yoogali SC was able to get a goal back as a long ball from Ben Hastie got Joe Preece in behind and the experienced forward made no mistake.
The home side was able to find some success down the wings, but getting the ball into dangerous areas was proving difficult as they trailed 2-1 at the break.
Neither side offered much in the opening stages of the second half, and the first real chance of the second half fell to Kolby Seers after he rose to meet a Kaide Castle corner.
Right at the death, Yoogali had another chance to pull level when Andrew Vitucci got in behind but couldn't lift the ball over the keeper, and they closed out their season with a 2-1 defeat.
Coach Sante Donadel felt outside the opening 10 minutes of the game, his side was the better of the two.
"The first 15 minutes, we were all over the place. We weren't asleep, but we were too busy ball-watching, and they got two opportunities and put them away," he said.
"I think after the first 15, we played the better football. I'm proud of the boys' effort today, we had nothing to play for other than pride, and I think we showed that we could match them."
Meanwhile, the under 23s were able to send a message to the rest of the competition ahead of finals with a 9-0 victory over a Queanbeyan side who were pushing for a finals spot.
Oscar Knight found the back of the net within the opening 120 seconds, while goals to Mason Donadel and Jordan Serena saw the home side enter the break with a 3-0 lead.
They started to run away with the game in the early stages of the second half, with Will Piva and Knight scoring within 60 seconds of each other before Will Piva added the sixth goal.
Kaide Castle, Reuben Donadel and Luke Armanini found the back of the net in the final 11 minutes to wrap up the big win.
