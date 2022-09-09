Council prepares for mourning period

Griffith City Council, with doubtless others alongside, is preparing to pay respects to the departed Queen Elizabeth II - but after serving for over seven decades, it's hard to know the processes.
While a few traditions and shows of respect are clear, like flying the flag at half-mast, when it comes to the death of a royal, the council is choosing to err on the side of caution and take time to research the proper methods of showing that respect.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that it had been so long since a reigning monarch had died that it was all new.
"We're investigating the protocols. We've got the flag at half-mast and we'll have a minute of silence at the council meeting on Tuesday," he explained.
"In yours and my lifetime, we've never had to worry about this. Not many people know what we should and shouldn't do so we're just we're just not 100 per cent sure what that entails."
He took a moment to reflect on the queen's recent stewardship, particularly commending the work she did over the last years during COVID-19.
"For the time being, I think we should be showing a fair bit of respect. It's really about figuring out what we should and shouldn't be doing to show respect to the lady ...I can't believe what a job she did in such trying times."
Griffith City Council has begun a virtual 'condolence book' for residents of the area to leave messages of sympathy and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. A physical book is available in the council's administration building or at Griffith City Library.
Online message can be submitted at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form. The collected notes will then be sent to the Prime Minister's office.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
