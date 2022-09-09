Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 9 and the first change in Australia's head of state in over seven decades, a staunch Griffith Royalist took the time to reflect on the monarchy and her own connection to it.
Pat Burge, at 95 years old, was born just a year after Queen Elizabeth II and followed closely along with the queen for most of her life including witnessing her coronation in 1953.
As a child, Ms Burge was taught to respect the flag by her father, who served in the Royal Navy during World War I.
This lesson stayed with her, and she dutifully followed the royal family ever since.
Ms Burge was on a working holiday in England at the time of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, and said she was amazed at the turnout.
"It was a ballot to attend, I was lucky enough to be picked ... it was just a throng of people - The English are very well organised," she said.
"Everybody was so friendly and happy, there were VIP's from all over the world. It was just terrific organisation."
Of course, the joyous coronation came with grief due to the passing of George VI, and Ms Burge also attended his funeral. She said she was moved to see people so upset, especially men - whom she had not seen cry very often.
While the coronation was a single day, Ms Burge's respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II continued - reflected well in the pendant she wears adorned with the former monarch.
"There was so much going on at the time, she was like a film star but better - she didn't have that film star ego," she said.
Ms Burge highlighted Queen Elizabeth II's knowledge and poise as special characteristics that she admired, and said the queen was a good role model for young people.
"She made people feel at ease ... she had a deep faith, she was always interested in the country's welfare, and she had dignity - I try to follow those."
"There's nothing but good things about her."
Looking to the future and King Charles III's rule, Ms Burge said she thought he would do 'better than everyone thinks.'
