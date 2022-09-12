With the state government adopting 41 of 44 recommendations from the regional and rural health inquiry, Member for Murray Helen Dalton is hoping to see some positive change.
Mrs Dalton acknowledged some funding programs had begun to address some issues but was disappointed it did not include ratios for nurses.
Mrs Dalton said Griffith nurses had implored the government to implement ratios of 1:4 and 1:3 in emergency departments.
"NSW nurses are at the end of their tether. How can they continue to care for patients when they have so many to look after in the first place?" Mrs Dalton said.
Why are we not listening to the people at the coal face of this problem.- Helen Dalton
"Why are we not listening to the people at the coal face of this problem; our nurses. If they had better ratios perhaps they wouldn't have to leave the industry because they are stressed, burnt out, overwhelmed and exhausted.
"If we don't support our nursing staff, how will we attract the next generation into the profession?"
She said from the concerns from patients and health care staff received at her three electorate offices, it appeared health care was getting worse.
"There are just so many things wrong with our health system and while there is no one silver bullet, I do listen to the nurses and they tell me the introduction of ratios will make a huge difference and bring NSW in line with other states," she said.
She said the regional health ministerial advisory panel would be irrelevant as there was no representative from her electorate.
