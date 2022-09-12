The Area News

Helen Dalton wants to see positive changes for health in rural and regional NSW

By The Area News
September 12 2022 - 7:00am
Member for Murray Helen Dalton wants to see the government adopt nursing ratios to improve rural and regional healthcare.

With the state government adopting 41 of 44 recommendations from the regional and rural health inquiry, Member for Murray Helen Dalton is hoping to see some positive change.

