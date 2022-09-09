The Area News
Subscriber

Saint Patrick's Catholic Primary School will be celebrating their upcoming 100th anniversary in style

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big plans for St Patrick's centenary celebration

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School is celebrating it's hundredth year on September 16 with a day of looking back to the past and forward to the future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.