Big plans for St Patrick's centenary celebration

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School is celebrating it's hundredth year on September 16 with a day of looking back to the past and forward to the future.
The school is pulling out all the stops for the hundred year anniversary, which actually happened last year - however the celebration was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions stopping the school's community visiting the campus.
Principal Michael Morrell said that the energy of the celebration was still alive and well, at least with the students and parents.
"Everyone was really excited last year, we had to postpone it because of COVID restrictions. I have to say that buzz we had last year isn't quite here with the staff, but it certainly is within the community."
Not feeling the buzz hasn't stopped staff from working tirelessly to put together a full day of events and celebrations for the centenary.
The day will begin with a mass and the first raising of a special centenary flag, selected through a student competition. Following the flag raising, the school will open up the time capsule from the 75th anniversary and open the pride of the day - the centenary wall.
"We've got 98 photo tiles that will be placed on that wall - it captures significant memories and events of the last 100 years of St Pat's," explained Mr Morrell.
"When that's finished, we plan on having market stalls, sausage sizzles ... almost like a fete."
"We've got a lot of people coming from out of town, our past principals and significant staff members are coming back for the day. We're lucky to have the bishop - The kids are very excited, they've got lots of exciting things to look forward to on the day," he added.
While the school itself will be celebrating it's long history, Mr Morrell has rediscovered his own connection with Saint Patrick's through the course of organising the celebration.
"For me personally, as the principal, my children are now coming to St Pat's and they're the fourth generation of my family to attend here ... looking at all the history has resonated with me and shown that attachment I have to the school."
"There's lots that I've learnt about the school by reading up, but finding out what a strong connection my family has to the school is quite lovely."
