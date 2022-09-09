The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith FC under 13s and 14s will take to the field in the NPL Boys finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:04am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith FC has welcomed the reverse of the decision that had originally seen them ruled ineligible to take to the field this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.