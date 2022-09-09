Griffith FC has welcomed the reverse of the decision that had originally seen them ruled ineligible to take to the field this weekend.
Capital Football had emailed Griffith FC on Sunday to say that due to their under 18s having not taken the field in 2022, the under 14s and 13s would be ruled out of their finals campaign after a full season of hard work to get into the top four of their respective divisions.
Following the decision, the sporting community around Griffith and Canberra rallied around the club after what many saw as an unjust decision.
The Capital Football board met on Thursday night and came back to the club saying they had been given permission to play in the finals series under special consideration.
In a statement released by the club, Griffith FC thanked everyone for their support over the past 72 hours.
"I would personally like to thank everyone involved who has supported us to get this decision for our kids," Griffith FC president Dom Schirripa said.
"I am extremely appreciative to the Capital Football board for making the right decision for the kids. It's the right decision for football.
"We can now celebrate the final series and everything good about the game we love. I wish our teams and all the teams the best of luck in the finals."
Both of the Griffith FC sides will now travel to Canberra this weekend to take part in elimination finals at the AIS grass fields, with the under 13s set to take on Canberra Olympic while the under 14s play Radford College.
