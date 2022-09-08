Griffith City Council will vote on the submitted names for the carparks on Railway Street at an upcoming general meeting.
Council opened submissions in July to name three carparks across Railway Street, with expressions closing on August 12. A month later, council will vote on the seven submitted names and decide on the most fitting.
Three nominations were ultimately submitted, offering seven names between them based on families important to the area or significant - as well as suggestions based on other notable elements of the area.
Bill Lancaster pitched a bird theme for the carparks, noticing the presence of ibises in the region.
"I am not normally a bird watcher but I took a fancy to the way they strutted about the structure looking all the world like they owned the plot," he outlined in a letter to the council.
"It attracted me that it could be named the "Ibis Car Park" - after all the ibis is a native bird to Australia and the Murrumbidgee District. It would be particularly fitting also because the site could be considered as "the Early Bird Car Park" as shop owners could park there early during business days and have security of tenure thereon for the whole of the day."
Following the theme, Mr Lancaster suggested Parakeet or Rozella [sic] to fit in with the theming.
Kay Mitchell offered the submission to name the carpark after her father Bob Stevenson - who founded a Ready Mix Concrete business which now continues as JJ Stevenson and Sons. He also started Stevenson Masonry Blocks.
This provision of the raw materials that were used to build Griffith prompted Miss Mitchell to submit his name for a carpark.
Other names submitted include Warburton after the owner of Warburton's Plumbing, Crawford after the owner of a service station on Railway Street and Slattery, after the founder of The Area News.
Griffith City Council will also vote on amendments and changes to some local policies - including the Vending Vehicles policy, the Flood Liable Lands policy and the much-discussed Frost Control Fan policy.
The council will vote on the draft policies, which if approved, will be put on public exhibition for 28 days for comment and feedback.
