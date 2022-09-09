Jockey Club to host the Griffith Cup on Saturday
UPDATE: Heavy rain inside 24 hours means the six races set for September 10 have been postponed. Instead a family fun day will start from 11.30am at Dalton Park organised by Griffith Jockey Club. Tickets for the race day will be refunded over the next two weeks by organisers.
Legendary Australian band brings its best to Griffith
They were an icon of Australia's music scene in the 190s and the band led by Eric Weideman will perform at the Griffith Regional Theatre from 7.30pm on Friday. Tickets are $63.50.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Park transformed into cultural centre
Street Scapes returns for 2022, centered on the city's centre. Friday starts with Unplugged in the Park from 6pm. On Saturday pop-up markets start the event from 4pm, with live music from the Park Choir plus an open mic night from 5pm. Leeton's Lillypilly Wines will bring refreshments while Cocoa & Bean provide delicious treats.
Weekend nightlife
Tony L starts your weekend at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Twice Shy headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Joseph Sergi will perform at Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
