LETTERS: On the muddy, muddy banks of the Lachlan

You take the Kidman Way and I'll take the River Road,
And I'll be in Wallanthery before you,
For me and my true love will never meet again,
On the muddy, muddy banks of the Lachlan.
By your muddy banks and your muddy water,
Where the sun shines bright on the Lachlan,
Where me and my true love will never meet again,
By the muddy, muddy banks of the Lachlan.
Was there that we parted in quite a shady spot,
On the steep, slippery banks of the Lachlan,
With the purple haze of the ranges in view,
And the moon rising over the land.
The birds sing, amongst the wildflowers of spring,
And the sunshine on the water is lying,
But my broken heart may never see another spring,
With the loss of my true love my heart is crying.
Acknowledgement to the Ella Roberts song, The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond
Recently at the Bush Summit in Griffith ladies from our local Country Women's Association Branch's were pleased to be invited to cater for the morning tea and lunches.
Delegates to the event enjoyed and appreciated the beautiful fresh food, and gorgeous slices.
May we use this opportunity to thank generous local businesses for their support and are pleased some local produce could be showcased;
Mandole Orchards - almonds
Naturally Dried Prunes - chocolate coated prunes
Gold Bridge Estates Pry Ltd - mandarins
Rinaland-pumpkin
Atkinson Hydroponics - tomatoes
Fresh Technique - lettuce
Steggles - chicken
Kennards Hire.
Thank you all so much for your help.
With four in 10 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer living in regional and remote areas, this September, during Blood Cancer Month, the Leukaemia Foundation has announced Australia's first and only dedicated blood cancer support line to assist the growing number of Australians experiencing the devastation and disruption of a blood cancer diagnosis.
Blood cancer treatment is often complex and urgent, and life-saving care can be far from home. Leukaemia Foundation research has also shown many Australians in regional areas face challenges and disparities in accessing treatment, leaving them feeling overwhelmed, unsure - and alone.
Whether you are personally diagnosed with blood cancer, in remission, a carer, or grieving the loss of a loved one, Australia's blood cancer support line is now available to guide you through the emotional, physical, and psychosocial challenges of blood cancer, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4 pm AEST via calling 1800 620 420 or anytime via bloodcancer.org.au.
