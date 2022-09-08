Inarguably the most famous ballet in the world, the Royal Czech Ballet will be bringing Swan Lake to Griffith Regional Theatre on September 15.
Tchaikovsky's famous ballet chronicles a love story between Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried - complicated by the fact that a curse turns Odette into a swan during the day. The show is undoubtedly the most famous classical ballet of all time, and the Royal Czech Ballet troupe is especially excited to be touring it across Australia.
Advertisement
Principal lead Cristina Terentiev said that she was looking forward to putting on the production, but admitted that there were still some nerves motivated by how important the show is to her.
"I'm really enjoying this performance," she said.
"If you don't feel a nerve, you're not an actor - I feel the nerves each time because it's really important to show the best I can."
Miss Terentiev plays two roles in the show - both lead heroine Odette and her villainous double Odile. She added that switching between the two posed it's own challenge.
"It's always a challenge, for every ballerina in the world. In 15 minutes, you have to change yourself inside to show the difference - the choreography is challenging as well, not only the character."
READ MORE
While she's performed to audiences around the world and as far as Vienna, China and the USA - this is Miss Terentiev's first time in Australia.
She said that she was enjoying the new experience, describing it as very different to the European centres she knows.
"I'm enjoying visiting places and seeing how people live and talk."
The show will play at Griffith Regional Theatre on September 15, and Ms Terentiev said she was especially looking forward to hearing from audiences. She encouraged all to come along, whether they're lifelong ballet fans or newcomers.
"Everyone knows the really beautiful music of Tchaikovsky. Especially this time, people can come for the show and enjoy the love story, see the beautiful dancers on stage showing the technical skills and art."
Tickets are available from griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.