The state government released their response to the rural and regional health inquiry three months earlier than expected.
Minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor said that the government had drawn a "line in the sand" and committed the state to support 41 of the 44 recommendations of the parliamentary inquiry in full or in principle.
"It is my absolute priority to ensure that, no matter where you live in our state, you have access to the health services that you need and deserve," she said.
The state has committed to hire 3,800 additional nursing staff, a major recommendation of the inquiry, and increase the number of highly-skilled nurse practitioners available in the state.
It will also help develop shared medical record systems with PHNs, and employ a geriatric nurse in more hospitals. It has not committed to implement nurse-to-patient ratios, a step which was not recommended in the inquiry. It also didn't commit to three recommendations the inquiry did make.
It "noted" a recommendation for a mental health inquiry, for a specialist health ombudsman and that it adopt a 'health in all policies' approach like the South Australian government.
The government said a specific health ombudsman wouldn't be required, and would just duplicate the work of the existing NSW Ombudsman.
The mental health inquiry would "duplicate the recent past examinations" of the same system, and possibly allocate resources away from the health system, it said in its response.
There will be a review of progress on the original recommendations published in May 2024, the second anniversary of the release of the inquiry.
The government budgeted to spend billions employing thousands of new staff, improving rural incentives, improving palliative care and doubling the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme, all recommendations.
The Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel will consist of 15 people: Anna Barwick, Karen Booth, Jo Caldwell, Leone Crayden, Rick Firman, Louise Fox, Laura Hand-Ross, Warren Kealy-Batemean, Ken Keith, Jennifer May, Georgina Rosee, Ayman Shenouda, Meg Austin, Anna Windsor and Richard Colbran.
Professor May put her hand up for the ministerial advisory panel because "you can either be a part of the solution or part of the problem". "I want to be part of the solution."
She's long been an advocate of giving medical training to rural people in the towns they live in, the "grow your own" or "train and retain" model.
"I'm very hopeful that the advisory body will have the opportunity to look at package solutions [for medical training]," he said.
"That's with the understanding that there's no one specific strategy that will change everything. We've been guilty of wanting an easy fix, and I think managing rural health services in 2022 is a bit of a wicked problem and we need to be prepared to think about multiple approaches."
She said she's "realistic" that the body is on a journey towards improved healthcare, and will not solve all problems forever, for everyone. It's not the first, and probably won't be the last health inquiry, she said.
"This is one way of shining a lens, a very helpful lens, on some of the challenges that we know exist. And I hope that there is a groundswell of support to work towards a more sustainable long term solution."
