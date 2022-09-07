The impact of digital transformation on the retail industry

Without adapting to digital transformation, these traditional retail stores won't thrive in the growing competition. Picture supplied

Retail is a vast sector that includes organisations that sell products and services to customers for their use, consumption and pleasure. This industry has various store types, such as discounts, grocery, department stores, electrical, furniture and specialty. With this valuable sector, consumers can see their options up close and instantly walk away with their purchases.

While the retail industry is a beneficial section of society, retailers face significant challenges that might affect their income. These obstacles may include sustaining consumer loyalty, keeping up with the ever-changing market expectations and retaining employees. Without adapting to digital transformation, these traditional retail stores won't thrive in the growing competition.

This article provides you with the impact of digital transformation on the retail industry.

Reduced overhead expenses

Overhead is the cost that businesses generate to implement their operational activities to serve their shoppers. These expenses include utilities, rent, marketing, office supplies, insurance, salaries and accounting. While these costs are crucial in retail operations, they don't lead to profit generation and might raise prices.

With the help of digitalisation, retailers can reduce overhead expenses without affecting the productivity of their operations. These stores cut costs to beat online shopping trends by building a location-flexible office environment using cloud services. Instead of paying electricity bills to pay for in-house technology, they provide their remote employees with mobile devices.

Better product features

Product features are the attributes of goods that add value to consumers and help differentiate an item in the marketplace. For instance, modern ovens might include features like smooth stovetops, self-cleaning and warming bins. When retailers develop products with excellent features, they can boost their profit while building great experiences for consumers.

With the help of digital transformation, retailers can modernise their product development process. Using advanced platforms, they can monitor the whole product lifecycle, which helps their engineering teams to spot and resolve any issue to avoid delays. After making the necessary changes, they can stay ahead of the competition by offering their new prototypes to target retail shoppers.

Smart retail shelving

A gondola is part of retail shelving that allows retailers to showcase their merchandise and hang signages to increase sales. When they have proper shelving, they can prevent their goods from becoming piles of clutter or stacking these up in the storage area.



In turn, their products will look visually appealing to the mall shoppers, encouraging the latter to enter their stores and consider buying.

With digitalisation, retailers can invest in intelligent shelves that use radio frequency identification (RFID), like tags and readers. This modern technology allows them to automatically monitor inventory within their retail stores with weight sensors located underneath the shelves. With this merchandising tool, retail employees will have easier access to real-time inventory information by receiving alerts to avoid low-stock situations.

Automated checkouts

Checkout is the final step in retail shopping when customers pay the store for specific products and services. Customers expect the cashier to immediately process their payments without interruptions during this activity. If retailers lack digital skills for modern checkout processes, their shoppers will likely get impatient and abandon the carts.

With the help of digital transformation, retailers can automate their checkout process to improve customer experience. When an online retail company receives an order from users, advanced technology will deliver accurate payment details right after checkout. Furthermore, most e-commerce platforms have self-checkout features, allowing buyers to complete purchases without inputting irrelevant information.

Streamlined retail onboarding

Retail onboarding means employers will help new employees adapt to the store culture and introduce them to work tasks. This activity is vital for retailers because it'll boost the company's productivity by helping new hires adjust. In turn, there'll be lower staff turnover, and retailers can ensure that they'll have enough workers to address the needs of their shoppers.

With digitalisation, retailers can introduce new staff to their organisation by beginning the onboarding experience the day before the program. They can welcome and guide staff remotely in filling out and signing the correct administrative documents. During the actual onboarding day, they also showcase pre-recorded videos and electronic copies of modules, reducing printing costs.

Key takeaway