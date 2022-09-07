Early childhood educators have joined the increasing number of workers calling for better conditions and higher wages, through protest and industrial action.
Preschool teachers and childcare operators all met at the Visitor's Centre before marching up Banna Avenue calling for more money and appreciation from Australia - tired of being paid less than primary school teachers and treated as 'teachers-lite.'
A main complaint of the sector was the much lower pay than primary school teachers, while requiring similar qualifications. Concerns were also raised over staff numbers, and the possibility that staff could walk if conditions don't improve.
"If we don't have enough staff, and if we lose our staff due to poor pay and poor conditions, then the children of the future are not going to get the quality care they require because there won't be the professionalism in the services left," said Tamara Floriani, an educator at the strike.
Ms Floriani added concerns of free childcare promised by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, without an explanation of how the program would be funded and whether early childhood educators would be looked after throughout.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton arrived during the march, and added her voice to the call for better conditions. She promised to be 'putting pressure' on the state government when parliament returns later next week.
Bec Heatherington led the protest for Griffith, in alliance with workers from the United Workers Union. She added that for-profit childcares and early education centres often had large profits that went to higher management instead of workers.
"We want more for us, and more back into the centres than the big people at the top of the ladder ... We have studied the same amount of time that schoolteachers study," Miss Heatherington said.
"To say you're an early childhood teacher, there's a little bit of a gap. I don't know whether primary is considered a greater education system than what we're offering, but we really need to change that mindset," added Alisha Bradshaw, railing against the misconception that early childhood educators were somehow 'lesser' than primary or high school teachers.
