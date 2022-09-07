An 11th-hour decision from Capital Football has sent Griffith FC reeling after being told their two youngest grades will be ineligible for finals.
The under 13s and 14s side had secured their position in the top four of their respective competitions and were in preparation for the first round of finals in Canberra this weekend.
That was until, on Sunday evening, Griffith FC president Dom Schirripa received an email from Capital Football that no one was expecting.
"They sent out an email out on August 15 pointing out this regulation to make clubs aware, and I sent an email back asking if we are going to be affected by this because we thought our 18s were granted an exemption, and they didn't respond to me at all," he said.
"Then I get an email on Father's Day (Sunday, September 4) saying that we are now ineligible for finals."
The ruling has come down from the governing body that because Griffith FC never entered an under-18s side that they couldn't be eligible for finals because the games all season had been forfeited.
This is contrary to what Schirripa was told at the start of the season when no scenario around finals and Griffith FC's involvement was mentioned.
"There would be a letter sent out to clubs that we would also receive to tell clubs what was going on said that the 18s games would be deemed as a loss and points awarded to the other team, and that was the last official email we received about it," he said.
"At no time did they stipulate about finals or that we wouldn't be eligible. We saw that as they have looked at us as a special condition, we are outside the regulation without an 18s, and these are the conditions they put on.
"If they were going to enact that regulation then the third week that the 18s didn't play, because the rule is three forfeits and your club isn't eligible for any finals, why weren't we notified then. Why has it taken until after the last game."
The club isn't going down without a fight and has requested that the Capital Football board make a ruling on the decision in the hopes they may be able to take the field on Saturday.
"This is about football, it isn't about politics. What are you achieving out of this decision, there can't be anything good out of that," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
