Driver convicted for two counts of drug-driving

A 38-year-old man charged with two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in oral fluid will spend three months off the road.
Tirath Singh, of Hillston, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on September 7 after entering pleas of guilty.
According to documents tendered to the court, Singh was stopped twice by police for random breath and drug testing.
Once on March 12, police stopped behind Singh at the Lake Woorabinda parking area in Hillston. The random breath test was negative, however oral fluid testing was positive for cannabis use.
Then on May 21, police stopped Singh on Molesworth Street in Hillston while he tested negative for alcohol, oral fluid testing was positive for cannabis use.
Singh's legal representative David Davidge said Singh had since learned of the residual effects of the drug and appealed against a lengthy licence disqualification as it would make it harder to support his family.
"He's a quiet young man who leads an otherwise calm and uncomplicated life," Mr Davidge said.
Mr Davidge said Singh was working as a leading hand on a farm with 1000 hectares of nuts.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said there were consequences which flowed from Singh's actions.
"Having had the benefit of a conditional release order someone should have said you won't get it twice," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan said he understood the impact being disqualified from driving had on people living in regional areas.
However he said the reality for regional residents was they were more likely to die on the road than people in urban areas.
Mr Khan convicted Singh on both charges and fined him $450 and $550 for each charge.
Singh was disqualified for three months from September 7.
