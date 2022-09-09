The Area News
Court

Tirath Singh fined and disqualified for driving with illicit drugs present in oral fluid

By The Area News
September 9 2022 - 6:00am
Driver convicted for two counts of drug-driving

A 38-year-old man charged with two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in oral fluid will spend three months off the road.

Local News

