Choose your own adventure: How reading benefits your mental health

Reading helps you to feel intertwined with a story that is not your own. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

At one point or another, we've all wanted to leave our ordinary lives behind in exchange for a mystical experience, filled with adventure, danger, and most importantly, no responsibilities. We'd face danger along the high seas, far away from overdue assignments and messy bedrooms. We'd become popular and beautiful, a far cry from any insecurities and frustrations faced on the school grounds.



There would be no worries or concerns, no heartbreak, nothing bad for miles. Unfortunately, many of us don't live next door to pirates ready to rid us of our responsibilities and hoist us onto the main deck of the SS Excitement to take us away from the mundane. So instead, we escape to stories.

Having an entire world behind those pages is an oasis for many, as behind paperback covers is a different life for you to become absorbed in. In this article we explore not simply the magic of reading, but how it benefits and supports your mental health.

Reading busies the mind

One of the common symptoms of depression and anxiety is a feeling of isolation. But this is not so easily fixed as the idea of reaching out to friends or family can feel exhausting. You may fear rejection, or anger from those you've withdrawn from. In the midst of a bout of low mental health, you can also feel too exhausted to even make those connections. Here is when books come in.



Reading stories can help you connect with those within the book. Even when by yourself you are never truly alone. Reading helps you to feel intertwined with a story that is not your own. Many choose to purchase books through Booktopia as it ensures you never run out of journeys and adventures to take part in.

On a similar note, a problem faced during a period of low mental health is low energy and then from that, the inability to focus your energy on a task which in turn further breeds this low feeling. Reading requires little movement, and you can remain in a place that feels safe and comforting when you're feeling vulnerable. And yet, suddenly your mind is busy, for a period of time, even if it's just a few minutes, you get to escape.

Having the ability to turn off

Picture this, your mind is one home and the story within a book is another. As you wind down for the evening and open the pages to explore the latest tale, your home's front light turns off, and the light of the book turns on. This is what reading does, it has the ability to shut off all of the things going on within your head and actually help you to switch off from the world.



This will then improve your sleep, and better sleep improves your overall mental health. As you can see, it's the sort of cycle you want to be a part of. Whilst in the past your favourite book may have been the final component of your bedtime routine, for the majority of us, this has now been replaced by a phone.



The blue light emitted from your mobile actually suppresses the melatonin from within your body making it considerably more difficult to get a good night's rest. So even if your phone and your book are being treated as that same final step, only one is going to support your sleep cycle and overall well being.

Understanding yourself

The thing about reading is it isn't always an escape, it isn't always to completely disengage with what you're feeling, but rather to understand it more. Although this sounds like it could be going down the self-help route, that's not the case.



A lot of people will read fiction where a character mirrors their own experience. And seeing how others deal with that both positively and negatively in the gentle medium of a book is a way of coping and supporting your own mental health. In fact, it actually has a name, bibliotherapy. Bibliotherapy is the practice of using reading materials to help solve problems, or alternatively in a therapeutic manner.

Seeing your own experiences reflected in another can feel really validating, as a concern for many people experiencing low mental health is the inability to understand what they're going through is valid.

-

Reading is one of those things that you likely won't fully appreciate until you're an adult. As a child, you read with your family, something that you may take for granted at the time but you will treasure later in life. Throughout your teenage years, you may even lose your love for it as you enter a period of your life where you attempt to forge your own independence and rebel against things that once brought you comfort.



But, the day you choose to open those pages once more will be a day when you rediscover whole worlds behind those black and white words. Worlds that will bring you solace, worlds that will make you a better person, and worlds that will bring back special childhood memories you thought you had lost.