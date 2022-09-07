The equation is simple for all of the sides heading to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
If they win, they are through to their respective grand finals, lose, and their season is over for 2022.
In first grade, it will see the DPC Roosters taking on the Black and Whites for a chance to play the Leeton Greens.
For the Roosters, they will be looking to secure a shot at redemption after they missed the chance to advance straight into the decider, having finished as minor premiers before falling to the Greens in the major semi-final.
It gives DPC the chance to play their first back-to-back games in over a month due to having the bye in the first round of finals and also the second last round of the regular season.
There discipline was what let them down against the Greens, with two sin bins giving the Leeton side a chance to build a lead that the Roosters were unable to overcome.
Meanwhile the Black and Whites were able to overcome a qualifying final defeat at the hands of Leeton with a victory over West Wyalong in the minor semi-final.
The Black and Whites will go into the clash knowing they have what it takes to defeat the Roosters, having been the only side who were able to take points off them in the regular season.
They will also have home ground advantage, so the settings are right for the Panthers if they are able to get on top early.
It will be a big day for the Panthers, with their two youngest senior grades trying to overcome defeats in the major semi-final after both sides finished with the minor premiership after strong performances in the regular season.
Their opponents in both the under 16s and 18s will be Yenda, and both sides will be looking to secure a shot at redemption with a clash with Leeton awaiting in the grand final.
In reserve grade, DPC will be looking to right the wrongs of the qualifying final when they lost to their opponents for this weekend, Leeton.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
