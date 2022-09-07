Two of the three Griffith FC sides in the National Premier League Boys competition have qualified for finals.
The final round of the regular season saw Griffith FC play host to Canberra Olympic, with both the under 13s and 14s already assured of their spot in the finals campaign.
It was a high-scoring clash in the under-13s clash, which didn't start in a strong way for the Griffith FC side.
Advertisement
Two goals in the opening nine minutes, including an own goal from Lucas Rossi, saw Olympic race out to a 2-0 lead before the Canberra side put the ball into their own net almost instantly after Griffith's to make it 2-1 after just 10 minutes.
Canberra restored their two-goal advantage, but Griffith was able to pull back level with Hugh Lancaster and Johan Serafin both finding the back of the net within 60 seconds of each other.
The visitors restored their lead heading into the break with a goal in the 27th minute to make it 3-4 at halftime.
Griffith FC made a strong start to the second half, with Joshua Stradiotto finding the back of the net with seven minutes after the break while Rocco Catanzariti made it 5-4 11 minutes later.
That was the end of the goal scoring for the clash, with Griffith taking the three points, and the two sides will face off again this weekend in the elimination final in the under 13s at AIS Grass Fields on Saturday, with kick-off slated for 9am.
All three of the meetings between the under-13s sides have been high scoring with 4-4 and 2-2 draws, so it is building as a tight challenge to keep their season alive.
RELATED
The under-14s had their work cut out for them when they took on the Canberra Olympic side, who'd only lost two games all season.
It showed as the visitors were able to come away with a 3-0 victory which ended any chances of Griffith FC taking the second chance when finals get underway this weekend as they finished three points behind Gungahlin United.
Instead, the Griffith FC side will look to stay alive when they take on Radford College.
It has been the definition of a mixed bag for the Griffith side with a draw, loss and win picked up across the three previous meeting but will take solace in the fact they were able to beat Radford College on the road.
The under-14s clash will be played at AIS Grass Fields with kick-off at 11am on Saturday.
The under-16s were the only side to miss out on finals, heading into the weekend knowing they couldn't improve their finishing position of seventh.
They will take some confidence from the fact they were able to take a point off the second-placed Olympic side with a scoreless draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.