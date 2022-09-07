Yoogali SC will be looking to cause an upset in their final first grade match of the Capital Premier League season.
The Griffith-based side will make the trip to Yenda on Saturday to take on second-placed Queanbeyan City.
The game has been moved out to Wade Park due to the Black and Whites hosting the preliminary final on Sunday, but Yoogali will be trying to end what has been a difficult season in the top grade with three points.
Queanbeyan City is one side who the Yoogali side has yet to lose to this season, having drawn both of their encounters earlier in the season, including a 2-2 draw in Queanbeyan, so will be hoping to at least match their previous performances.
In the under 23s, the City side will be coming to Wade Park looking to pick up three points that may be enough to keep their season alive if Wagga City Wanderers fall to the top of the table Brindabella Blues.
If that were to happen, it would mean the two sides would face each other in the first round of finals.
