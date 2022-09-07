September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and in addition to the national Long Run, businesses and groups in Griffith are rallying behind the cause.
One in five men are diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85, and over 20,000 receive the bad news each year - making it the most common cancer in Australia.
The team at John Dodd Pharmacy began their support in 2021 and ramping up support this year after facing their own experience with the disease.
John Dodd was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, and had his prostate removed at the end of April as a result.
Pharmacist Sean Dodd said that the immediate effect had motivated a push and opened their eyes to where things were falling short in the process.
"It's something that our family has been through and we realised just that lack of awareness and the little things there are for prostate cancer compared to some of the others - as well as just how busy the specialists and surgeons are."
He described the space between as a 'void' where information and support wasn't especially available and that they were hoping to help fill that space.
"We realised there was a need to help people fill that space and void with information, which is the most important thing when it comes to treating and fighting cancer."
In addition to pushing prostate cancer awareness specifically, the pharmacy is looking to promote men's health well into the future.
"It's something that we've been thinking about doing for a while ... we're hoping to move into that space once life settles down and we get a bit of time," Mr Dodd explained.
"We're starting to align and really identify ourselves with men's health."
Mr Dodd said that there was a space in between getting surgery and seeing a pharmacist where information wasn't as widely available and endorsed Men's Health Down Under as filling that need - hoping to partner with the service to bring it to town in the near future.
The pharmacy has signed up for The Long Run this year, which challenges Australians to run, jog, walk or wheel 72 kilometres over the month of September to both improve general health and raise money for cancer research and support.
The 72 kilometres is chosen to highlight the 72 per cent of men who do not seek help after receiving the diagnosis.
The team's fundraising page is available online.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
