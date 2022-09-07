The Area News
Subscriber

Yenda Blueheelers take League Tag Minor semi final against West Wyalong

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the second week in a row, Yenda Blueheelers have survived elimination after coming from behind to defeat West Wyalong in the League Tag minor semi final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.