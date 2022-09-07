For the second week in a row, Yenda Blueheelers have survived elimination after coming from behind to defeat West Wyalong in the League Tag minor semi final.
The Blueheelers were able to score the first points of the afternoon when they made the most of two repeat sets, with Alannah Starr getting over in the corner.
The lead was short-lived as Matilda Wood crossed for the Mallee Chicks, and they took a six-point lead soon after when Amelia Rees found her way across the line.
As time wound down in the half, Yenda's Abbey Brill put a chip in for herself, and she raced 40 metres to lock the score up, but Kady Amarant crossed in the corner to see the West Wyalong side take a 14-10 lead into the break.
There was only one try in the second half, which went to Brill after she rose to claim a cross-field kick from Monique Higgins and with a successful conversion, Yenda kept their season alive with a 16-14 win.
The Blueheelers will take on Leeton this weekend for a spot in the grand final to take on the Black and Whites.
