Following the success of the Rotax Event, Griffith Kart Club look forward to their upcoming Club Day racing.
The Annual General Meeting saw a new committee appointed, with all members positive about the future direction of the Club. Brendon Zambon was elected President, with Kris Centofanti Vice. Junior Vice President is filled by Graham Winnel, with Jamie Prendergast Secretary, Craig Tropeano Treasurer, and the Public Office being held by Peter Prendergast. The Publicity Officer role taken, Troy Patten.
September 17 will see the first meeting with the new helm. Club day will see two heats and a final for each class, starting at 9am, Saturday. Spectators are welcome, and attendance is free. Full canteen facilities available.
July saw round 5 of the Australian Karting Championships in Newcastle. Three Griffith drivers took part, competing at the top of the sport.
Continuing to improve with the step up to Cadet 12 this year, Joseph Bianchini finished a very commendable 10th, with Joseph Bellardo coming home a respectable 21st in the older and faster KA2 division.
Luca Bellardo also continues to step up, racing exceptionally well to finish 9th in the KA3 senior division.
Meanwhile, last weekend saw 5 local juniors head to Dubbo for the Australasian Gold Cup. A very competitive event, with NSW best drivers on hand.
The local youngest guns, Brodie Tropeano & Jack Charles finished 10th and 17th respectively, while the junior club members of Brock Crossingham 5th, and Oliver Griffiths 7th in the Light, and George Miles a great result in Heavies, finishing one step from the podium in 4th.
