The Griffith Swans have booked their way through to the under 17.5s grand final following a dominant display against Turvey Park on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were considered favourites heading into the clash as the minor premiers, but the Swans showed their class as they came away with a 13.11 (89) to 3.10 (34) victory.
Advertisement
It was an evenly matched opening term with the Tuvey Park side having more scoring chances with six shots to four, but inaccuracy proved costly as they only converted one into a goal, and the Swans were up by three points at the first change.
The second quarter saw the Griffith side make the Bulldogs pay for their inaccuracy as they kicked six goals to on and built a 37-point lead at the main break.
RELATED
The Swans were able to hold Turvey to just two goals in the second half while kicking five of their own to secure the first spot in the decider with a 55-point win.
Patrick Payne and Bailey Morrissey had a good day in front of goal with three majors each, with Digby Paterson chipping in with two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.