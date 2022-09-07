Man charged over alleged assault of elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for seriously assaulting an 86-year-old man in Kooyoo Street.
At 4.15pm on Tuesday September 6, the elderly man was walking on Kooyoo Street when he was approached and allegedly punched in the face.
The older man fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete.
It's alleged the assailant then stomped on the man's face before fleeing.
Another person went to the man's aid and contacted paramedics, who treated him for injuries to his head and face before he was taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers started an investigation and arrested a 26-year-old man at a nearby hotel on Banna Avenue at 5.30pm.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and reckless grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or businesses with CCTV footage - to come forward and contact Griffith police on 6969 4299.
Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
