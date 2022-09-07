The Area News

26-year-old man charged for allegedly assaulting elderly man on Kooyoo Street

By The Area News
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:49am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over alleged assault of elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for seriously assaulting an 86-year-old man in Kooyoo Street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.