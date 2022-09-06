Plastic-bag ban going strong

After June saw a statewide ban of single-use plastic bags, businesses in Griffith have swapped to stronger reusables or paper bags - but changing over can take time.
The National Retail Association met with stores to discuss alternatives to the lightweight plastic bags that businesses relied upon for so many years as well as alternatives to plastic straws and cutlery for food vendors which will be phased out by November.
Of course, there's one business for whom single-use plastics are the only option - butchers.
Jason Power, the manager at Gannon's Butchery, said that there 'were no alternatives' to the plastic but that it wouldn't really impact him.
"There's no other option, unless you know something I don't," Mr Power said.
"I think they're better off looking at the supermarkets, cause those are double wrapped. They're in plastic trays, and then wrapped in plastic."
He theorised that greaseproof paper could be an alternative eventually, but said that was unlikely.
Katie Mason from Central Butchery said that there were some concerns that the plastic used to wrap meat would be phased out.
"The only thing that we have had is the single-use carry bags so we've gone to reusable ones ... the only thing is like 'What do we end up putting our stock in,'" Ms Mason said.
"I dare say down the track, they'll make them illegal too so I don't know. It's really tricky because we don't really know. It's not hygienic for somebody to bring a container from home."
She noted that paper wasn't as strong and that any moisture would destroy the integrity.
NRA Chief Executive Dominique Lamb encouraged other businesses to start preparing for November's move away from plastic.
"Now is the time for businesses to prepare for the November ban by ordering alternatives, running down existing stock, and displaying signage to inform customers," Ms Lamb said.
More information from the NRA is available at www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban.
For now, butchers will still be using single-use plastics while other businesses across Griffith and NSW move further away from the material and into paper, bamboo and other alternatives.
