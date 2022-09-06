The Area News
Subscriber

The statewide move away from single-use plastics is going strong, but some businesses are forced to rely on them

September 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plastic-bag ban going strong

After June saw a statewide ban of single-use plastic bags, businesses in Griffith have swapped to stronger reusables or paper bags - but changing over can take time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.