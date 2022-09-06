From the moment I arrived in Griffith with my family, we have always been made welcome. We have loved being in this city, the life and vitality and energy in the town have made it an exciting part of our lives. I know that some of you weren't even born when I took up this position in 2008...now, for those of you 15 and under I can understand that you may think time goes slowly but I can assure you and others here may agree, that time really does fly....especially if you're having fun!

