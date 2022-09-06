Two arrested for burglary in Nericon

Two young men have been arrested and charged with breaking and entering.
A 21-year old and 22-year-old man were charged with the crime after allegedly stealing from a property in Nericon.
Advertisement
A house in the area was broken into and several items were stolen late on September 2, with police quickly identifying and arresting the two the next day at just 8am on September 3.
READ MORE
The two will face court at a later date, where police will allege the crime.
Meanwhile, a woman in Griffith is dealing with two escaped dogs who killed her four chickens in a backyard after the ranger was unable to attend due to car issues. The dogs appear to have dug underneath a fence to enter the yard.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.