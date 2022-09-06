If the Griffith Swans A grade side are to take a spot in the RFL Netball grand final, they will have to go the long way to get their.
The Swans took on Mangoplah CUE on Saturday, with the winner set to head straight into the grand final in two weeks.
The Goannas showed why they have only been defeated a couple of times of the past 24 months and were in a strong position at halftime as they left 27-18.
The Swans have shown their ability to fightback in games this season, so the nine-goal margin at the break wasn't a lost game by any stretch.
Mangoplah showed their class, however, and were able to book their spot in the grand final, while the Swans will take on the Wagga Tigers in the preliminary final.
The Tigers kept their season alive with a 47-32 victory over GGGM Lions, and the Swans will be looking for a repeat performance from the qualifying final, which saw them defeat the Wagga side in a nail-biter 43-40.
It was, unfortunately a similar story for the A reserve side, who will also take the long road to the final after they fell to the Tigers in their major semi-final.
The Wagga side had built a 13-goal lead by the main break and the Swans were unable to make a dent in that margin as they eventually fell 57-40.
It means much like the A graders, they will need to replicate their performance from the first round of finals when they take on the Goannas.
Again it was a nail-biter in the opening round, but the Swans came away with a one-goal win.
The B graders are no stranger to facing elimination and went two from two in the finals series after securing a 41-36 victory over arch-rivals Leeton, who, after finishing second, have been bounced out in straight sets, and the Swans now face Mangoplah at Robertson Oval on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the C graders weren't able to continue their finals campaign after they fell to a 42-29 defeat to the Goannas.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
