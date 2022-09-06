The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova Race One

By Ron Anson
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nothing like a holiday break to reinvigorate ones athletic ability. Returning after a month in the Northern Territory Tony Rokov proved the point finishing 1st in race one of the Arsova competition and recording his fastest pace (5.10min/km) since October 2021.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.