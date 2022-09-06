Nothing like a holiday break to reinvigorate ones athletic ability. Returning after a month in the Northern Territory Tony Rokov proved the point finishing 1st in race one of the Arsova competition and recording his fastest pace (5.10min/km) since October 2021.
David Heffer's net time 28m33s was good enough for 2nd and Digby Jones (25m06s) came in 3rd followed by Gary Andreazza then Tom Mackerras. The first female back was Ashley Pianca (30m34s) in 6th place.
Aidan Fattore's pace of 3.45min/km resulted in 7th place and the fastest time on course (20m16s). Running off a handicap of 9 minutes, 20th placed Jessica Dalton was the fastest female (5.33min/km)
The age spectrum was represented on the short course podium this week. Isaac Fattore the youngest short course entrant (19m50s) took the centre position, to his right Elio Minato (21m43s) representing the more mature entrants and to the left was the fastest short course female, teenager Ella Savage (5.45min/km). Thomas Callcut in 7th place recorded the fastest short course time (5.22min/km).
Over the course of a competition the pace of many Feral's is like a yoyo, up one week and down the next week, where up is not so good and down is good. Think about it!
The last competition was the 9-week Surfer, checking for consistency over the whole competition I discovered the most consistent performer was competition winner Chris Barbagallo whose pace was between 4.37min/km and 4.47min/km, a variation of 10 seconds / km.
Equal second were Adrian Baird (2nd in the competition) and Aidan Fattore (9th in competition but with only 5/9 runs) with a variation of 11 seconds / km. The point is consistency claims the trophies.
Congratulations to Simon Croce who clocked up his 7,000 km milestone during this week's run. Simon joined the club in May 1991, and while it is true to say his best running days are behind him, one must acknowledge that his Feral career has included 6 competitions wins.
The Hotfoot in 1991, Bacchus 1997, Winter 1998 & 2009, Arsova 1996 & 2011. The milestone was celebrated in the traditional manner.
