Twenty-four goals in the last two weeks is one way for Hanwood's ladies side to respond to their first defeat since round one 2021.
The Leonard Cup side travelled to Young three weeks ago and suffered their first defeat since the two sides met in Young last season, and with the Lions holding them scoreless, it ended their run of scoring in every game since they moved over to the Wagga competition.
The loss seems to have fired the ladies up, and they responded with a 10-1 win over South Wagga before rounding out the regular season with a 14-1 win over Wagga United last weekend.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato feels the defeat has spurred his side on to find their top gear.
"Three weeks ago was a bit of a reality check for them," he said.
"Since then, they have started to come out and play the style of football that they like to play and have put it together really well."
Zuccato felt the loss came off the back of not finishing chances, something which clearly hasn't been an issue since that game.
"We had our chances, but we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. We were just missing, hitting the post and hitting the crossbar, the chances were they we just couldn't capitalise on them," he said.
"The last two weeks, there has been that little bit more hunger, and when the chances have come, the girls have nailed them. That is the biggest difference."
Zuccato praised the work of Kandice Bertoldo and Alana Marando in the midfield as well as the regular front three of Airlee Savage, Johane Oberholzer and Jorja Heffer, who have been hitting their stride in the last two weeks.
This weekend will see Hanwood take on Junee for the first spot in the grand final, and Hanwood's coach knows they will be in for a tough and physical challenge.
"That is the style that they play. They pass the ball around well, but they aren't scared to get in and have that physical," he said.
"It has always been a good game against them, and I'm expecting the same on Sunday, and with the chance to go straight into the grand final on the line, I expect them to be fired up."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
