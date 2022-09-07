LOCAL LEADER: Planning under way for Multicultural Festival

The year's Multicultural Festival will be the featured event in Griffith and visitors and will be held on Saturday, October 15. More information and timing to be announced.
Any performers or stall holders interested in participating please contact the Multicultural Council.
We will also be working towards a street parade for the next year's festival.
We were thrilled to be invited to the recent Bush Summit, which was held in Griffith. The Bush Summit is an initiative by the NSW Government, started years ago to visit the regions to better understand the local situations.
On a more sombre note, we were inundated by the workers on the Pacific Labour Facility participants for the ghastly treatment in their work environment.
These participants were 'stuck' in Australia due to COVID-19 and suffered greatly by the lack of work, lack of accommodation and extremely poor wages. This does not fare well for Australia and our region.
The lack of labour is a real issue in Australia and in particular in our region and the poor treatment of labour will hinder Australia's share for future labour access from abroad.
To address future issues, the department is now establishing a new program and new offices in our area to support people on the PLF - pacific labour facility. Some of the issues include: no information on accessing assistance, lack of visa status information, work availability and wages issues among others.
