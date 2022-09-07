The Area News

Griffith Multicultural Festival set for October 15, 2022

By Carmel La Rocca
September 7 2022 - 12:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Planning under way for Multicultural Festival

The year's Multicultural Festival will be the featured event in Griffith and visitors and will be held on Saturday, October 15. More information and timing to be announced.

