Black and Whites defeat Leeton to advance into Group 20 League Tag grand final

By Liam Warren
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:16am, first published September 5 2022 - 11:57pm
The Black and Whites are the first team into the Group 20 League Tag grand final after they were able to see off the challenge of Leeton in Darlington Point on Sunday.

