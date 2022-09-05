The Black and Whites are the first team into the Group 20 League Tag grand final after they were able to see off the challenge of Leeton in Darlington Point on Sunday.
It was a match-up between the two top sides of the past 24 months, and it was a fast start as both sides looked to make the first breakthrough.
It was the Greens who were able to impact the scoreboard first as off the back of a mistake from the Black and Whites, Mikayla Bradshaw was able to get over.
The lead for Leeton was short-lived as Ash Penrith was able to get in under the post, and with the successful conversion, it was the Panthers who were out to a two-point lead.
The Panthers pushed their lead out to six points with five minutes to go in the first half when Moerai Makonia dived over, but the Greens made it a two-point game heading into halftime when Jamie Taylor got over to make it 10-8 at the break.
Maddison Coelli got over five minutes into the second half to extend the lead out to six points once more, but after the Greens got a penalty close to the line, Kate Cooper got over to make it a two-point game once more with 11 minutes left.
Panthers coach Shailyn Williams had the chance to push the lead out with a penalty goal but missed however, Makonia got over for her second with four minutes left to send the Black and Whites through to the decider with a 20-12 win.
Williams was proud of her side but knew there was still work to be done.
"They have worked hard all year, and they showed today why we are here, and they are hungry," she said.
"It's not over yet because no one remembers minor premiers, so we have one more to go, and we will prepare well now and enjoy the week off and see what happens."
The progression straight through to the grand final means the Black and Whites will only play two games in the space of a month heading into the grand final.
Williams isn't concerned by the lack of match time.
"The footy season is pretty long, so to have the week off to sort of regroup and rest up any niggles," she said.
"We will just be looking to prepare well because grand finals don't come easy. Leeton will come back hungrier after today."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
