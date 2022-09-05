A major truck fire has closed the Sturt Highway in both directions overnight 10 kilometres east of Hay.
Emergency services were called to a B-double in flames at 9.30pm on Sunday evening, with Fire and Rescue NSW arriving on site within 10 minutes and extinguishing the fire by 10.30pm.
The highway was closed during the incident and reopened at 11.20pm under alternating, stop/slow traffic conditions.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed the driver escaped the blaze uninjured.
The prime mover and front trailer were completely burnt out and the rear trailer severely damaged.
The truck's load remains unconfirmed but is believed to have been "general goods".
FRNSW will investigate the fire but a spokesperson said determining the cause with such heavy damage was highly unlikely.
NSW RFS, police and ambulance services were also on site.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
